Leeds United 'prepare' £10m bid for Premier League man, Chelsea and Manchester United 'battling' for England man, Sheffield United keeper backed to make England squad: Rumours

Have your say

The January window is closed, but the rumour mill is busier than ever. Check out today's rumours:

Leeds United are reportedly putting together a £10m transfer package for on-loan Manchester City winger Jack Harrison. (Daily Star)

Manchester City believe that they are the frontrunners to land Lionel Messi from Barcelona if he chooses to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Sheffield United keeper Dean Henderson has been backed by punters more than any other player to land a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad. (Oddschecker)

Manchester City have joined Manchester United in holding an interest in Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham. (The Sun)

Boca Juniors’ president is furious at Brighton & Hove Albion’s conduct in recalling Alexis Mac Allister from a loan spell with the Argentinian side. (Telam)

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (The Sun)

Newcastle United are said to be lining up a £15m move for Brentford star man Said Benrahma. (The Sun)

Burnley reportedly turned down bids for forward Matej Vydra from both Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard’s Rangers said in the January transfer window. (Sports Witness)

Neil Warnock has urged Manchester United to break the bank to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. (Various)