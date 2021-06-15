The Elland Road favourite put in a superb display on his major tournament debut, providing an assist for Raheem Sterling’s winner and generally commanding the engine room.

Subsequently, Whites legend Eddie Gray has heaped praise on the 25-year-old, suggesting that he still has even more to offer the Three Lions in the centre of the park.

He said: “Obviously Gareth has got a lot of faith in him. He’s picked him ahead of a lot of terrific players and I thought he was tremendous.

“If he keeps playing in that position it won’t be too long before he’s on the scoresheet for England.

“I think Kalvin’s got the talent to get in and around the opposition box and create things. He did tremendous for the goal and he’s also a lovely striker of the ball.

“Kalvin’s got the talent. He’s good on the ball, he’s a great passer of the ball and as I say he’s a good striker of the ball.

“We saw that with the volley he hit in the first half, he timed it very well. I always thought with Kalvin that he would mature into a better player if he gets forward.

“He’s got the energy to get up and down the field. People talk about defensive midfield players – midfield players play box-to-box, that’s the name of the game."

