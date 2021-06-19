Leeds United rumours: Offer made to seal Elland Road exit, Door opens for West Ham to sign striker

The Three Lions were held to a 0-0 draw at Wembley by a spirited Scotland side, with little to separate the two teams in a fraught showdown.

Once again, Gareth Southgate opted to start Phillips alongside Declan Rice in the centre of the park, but entrusted the 25-year-old with a more advanced role than the one he usually occupies at Elland Road.

It was a tactic that worked to great effect against Croatia last weekend, although it failed to properly spark against the Tartan Army.

Despite calls from some quarters for Southgate to play either Rice or Phillips, however, the Whites favourite has made it clear that he believes the duo have struck up an effective partnership in the centre of the park.

Phillips told BBC Sport: "I love playing with Declan.

"I love playing in that role where I have a little bit of licence to go forward and I know that Declan is behind me backing me up if I ever get beat.

"There's a lot of talk about me and Declan fighting for a position but I think when you look at it and we play together I think we play really well together.

"It's an honour playing with Declan and obviously the rest of the team as well."

Next up for Phillips and England is a group stage clash against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, with the winner set to finish top of Group D.

