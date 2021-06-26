Leeds United rumours: Orta closes in on club record signing, Whites battle West Ham for La Liga star

The Leeds United favourite has appeared in all three of England’s matches so far, and could be in line for another start against Germany on Tuesday evening.

But while his eye-catching displays have impressed many onlookers, Phillips’ mantra on what he brings to Gareth Southgate’s side is a relatively simple one.

"When I play I just try and leave everything out on the pitch," he said.

"I'm a very physical player, I try to get around the pitch and win as many balls back for the team.

"With the attacking players, my job is more to give them the ingredients to go and express themselves.

"I do my job there's no reason why they shouldn't. We've got some brilliant attackers.

"I see two hours of them every single day, I can tell you they're very confident and just waiting for the chance to put their name out there."

Speaking about the battle for starting places, Phillips’ midfield partner Declan Rice – who was taken off at half-time against the Czech Republic – said: "Of course, the competition is tough.

"On the 45 minutes, I don't know what the manager was thinking, maybe just a precautionary 45 minutes or to give Hendo 45.

"But everyone is ready.

"In training everyone is at it, everyone is tough with each other and of course everyone wants to play, it's England v Germany.”

