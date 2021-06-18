Leeds United rumours: West Ham to battle Whites for 'revelation', Orta steps up talks ahead of summer raid

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

For Leeds United fans, however, much of the attention will firmly be on Kalvin Phillips.

The Yorkshire Pirlo shone on his major tournament debut against Croatia last weekend, and generated plenty of praise for his combative and creative display.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while the conversation surrounding Phillips has spiked considerably in recent days, England boss Gareth Southgate was not among those taken by surprise.

Leeds United will 'insist' upon signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport) (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

“Not so much, I think when we have worked with him earlier in the season we came to the end of the matches saying this boy is going to be a really important player for us,” he said.

“He can do every aspect of the game. He can break the game up. He is diligent and, of course, at Leeds they play one-v-one and man-for-man marking so he tracks his runners.

“He’s got a good passing range and he has a goal in him. The role he plays for his club is normally as the pivot, a little bit deeper. But he can get forward and his set-play delivery is good.”

And the England manager, although pleased that his midfielder has been able to emerge from the international shadows gradually, is certain Phillips’ full abilities are now common knowledge.

Andriy Yarmolenko will not renew his contract with West Ham, and is intent on leaving the club this summer. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Robert Ghement - Pool/Getty Images)

“I’m pleased in a way that he has been under the radar,” said Southgate. “I think everyone is aware now what he is capable of.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

Newcastle United lead a four-club race to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer. (SBI) (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Brighton and Tottenham are not planning to fresh make a fresh offer for Stuttgart’s Nicolas Gonzalez who is expected to join Fiorentina this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Uwe Anspach/Pool via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are set to add Remi Savage to their development squad after the teenage defender turned down the offer of a new deal at Liverpool. (Various) (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Arsenal are increasingly unsure that they will be able to sign Mat Ryan from Brighton this summer. (Goal) (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

West Ham are not frightened by Gent’s £25.7 million asking price for Ukraine forward Roman Yaremchuk. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Vadim Ghirda - Pool/Getty Images)

Leeds United are intensifying talks to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang during this window. The Whites are said to "really, really" want the Dutchman. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)