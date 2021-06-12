The Whites will be represented by Tyler Roberts in the group stage encounter, and the attacker – who recently signed a new deal at Elland Road – has opened up on the similarities he sees between his club side and the international setup.

"We are all just humble people," said Roberts, asked about comparisons between the current Wales side and the class of 2016 on The Beautiful Game Podcast.

"We all enjoy just going there and just being with each other.

"We do a lot of team stuff together, quizzes and all of that so it's always a good vibe to be fair.

"Because of that culture, that just gets taken onto the pitch and it has shown with some of the results we have been getting and the teams that we have been facing.

"These last few years have been crazy because Leeds and Wales have just been exciting, both teams. I definitely feel that.

"I still think we have got a great chance to be honest.

"It's a group where you are not looking at it like this is going to be a madness because everyone is just cold and everything.

"But I think we definitely look at that group and have got a chance of getting through.

"It's a tournament where many people don't get these chances so if you get a chance to play in it you are just buzzing about it."

