Leeds United rumours: Whites beat West Ham to 'massive coup', Midfielder talks opened amid Elland Road links

The Northern Irishman was a standout performer for the Whites last season, and has seen his efforts rewarded with a fresh three-year contract at Elland Road

Dallas has been a virtual ever-present during Leeds’ rise back to the top table of English football under Marcelo Bielsa, and took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water last term.

Now, with his future assured, he is eager to kick on again.

“It hasn’t seemed that long ago but when I sit back and think about everything that’s happened since then, it’s been a crazy journey, a crazy few years,” he said.

“Obviously I’m absolutely delighted to be signing a new deal, I’ve had what is it five seasons, six seasons now, I can’t even remember I’ve enjoyed myself that much.

“Football is a rollercoaster. I always believed in myself, that I was good enough to make a name for myself at this club.

"At times you don’t perform, that’s part and parcel of being a player, you have the set-backs to improve and keep learning.

“I’ll be the first to admit in the first few seasons here I didn’t perform as well as I could have and in these last few seasons the fans have seen what I’m capable of.

“This is where I want to be, I’ve always said that, I want to be at this club."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Man United consider Brozovic bid Manchester United are preparing a bid for Marcelo Brozovic. United are ready to pay £26 million for the Inter Milan midfielder. (Daily Star) (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Photo: Stuart Franklin Buy photo

2. Leao not keen on Toffees move AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is not convinced by the idea of joining Everton but would be open to a move to Borussia Dortmund. (Calciomercato) (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images) Photo: Jurij Kodrun Buy photo

3. Burnley want Furlong West Brom full-back Darnell Furlong has emerged as a transfer target for both Burnley and Brentford. (Football Insider) (Photo by Geoff Caddick - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Shaqiri price revealed Liverpool will demand at least £13million for Xherdan Shaqiri - and are braced for Lazio making an official move for the Switzerland star. (Liverpool Echo) (Photo by Anatoly Maltsev - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Anatoly Maltsev - Pool Buy photo