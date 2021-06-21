Leeds United rumours: Whites keen to wrap up midfielder deal, Bielsa target set for PL medical

Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Elland Road favourite Kalvin Phillips has featured in both of the Three Lions' group matches so far, but after a disappointing result against Scotland on Friday night, there have been calls for the manager to mix things up in his side’s next outing.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, David Prutton addressed the matter, saying: “There’s a perception that England have two defensive midfielders at the heart of their team in Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fans are seeing England line up in such a way against teams – like Scotland – that they should be beating quite routinely.

Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams will be sent out on loan next season after being denied a move in January, with Southampton and Newcastle already making enquiries. (Manchester Evening News) (Photo by Kacper Pempel - Pool/Getty Images)

“Phillips and Rice played the full match together in England’s opening game of the Euros against Croatia who are probably in a little bit of a transition period.

“But Friday night’s clash against Scotland was always going to be full of blood and thunder and a game in which Scotland found a way to play to ensure they stayed in the contest for as long as possible.

“They did exactly that and came away from Wembley with a very-hard earned point.

“From Kalvin and Declan’s point of view, you have got two very good footballers there but do we need two defensive midfielders or holding midfielders shall we say?

Arsenal will struggle to sign Tariq Lamptey in a boost to Tottenham’s chance of landing the Brighton star. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“But that’s not to say that it’s as simple as just playing one of them and chucking Jack Grealish in as you can’t completely throw caution to the wind.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

Manchester City have launched an opening offer of £100million for Harry Kane on the eve of England's Group D decider against Czech Republic but Tottenham have made it clear he is not for sale at any price. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder this summer. The Reds have shortlisted three midfield players including Brighton and Hove Albion’s Yves Bissouma. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Ghana captain Andre Ayew in the summer transfer window after the player left Swansea City at the end of last season. (YEN) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wolves are setting their sights on Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward. (Football Insider) (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

Leeds United are hoping to wrap up a deal for a midfielder quickly. The Whites have been linked with a range of targets in midfield this summer, including Harrison Reed at Fulham. It is understood, however, that he isn’t a player which Leeds are targeting. (Yorkshire Evening Post) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham have made a loan-to-buy offer to sign Cagliari striker Giovanni Simeone. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)