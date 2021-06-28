Leeds United rumours: Whites on brink of £23.5m raid, Bielsa makes personal contact with defender

The 25-year-old has been a key feature for the Three Lions so far, but while he has had plenty of messages from his colleagues at Elland Road, he is still yet to hear from Marcelo Bielsa himself.

"He's not been in touch personally," said the midfielder.

"I've had messages from different coaches at the club. Marcelo's the type of manager who likes to keep things non-contact, just when he sees you he speaks to you then."

Along with a deluge of messages from Leeds fans and supporters of other clubs, he's had some encouragement from the Elland Road dressing room before the biggest game of his career to date.

"I always get support from the lads," he said.

"They're very caring and loving when it comes to things like that and I've had lots of messages from various different team-mates. It's always nice."

Robin Koch will be part of Germany's squad on Tuesday evening, and he and Phillips have been in touch – but not to discuss the big game, when Leeds loyalties and friendships will be put on hold.

"I've had a bit of interaction," said Phillips.

"I've spoken to Liam [Cooper] during the group stages and I spoke to Robin as well but nothing to do with England-Germany, just personal reasons asking how he is and how he's getting on."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Sporting open to selling Silva Sporting Lisbon are open to selling Rafa Silva to Newcastle United, with a fee of around £25.7 million being mooted. (A Bola) (Photo by Matthias Schrader - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Matthias Schrader - Pool Buy photo

2. Gunners hesitant on Woodman swap Arsenal are yet to bite on the idea of a swap deal involving Joe Willock and Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman. (Chronicle) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

3. Arsenal tipped to move for Bissouma Kevin Campbell has tipped Arsenal to make a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma amid continuous rumours that they are keen on teammate Ben White. (Football Insider) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

4. Cochrane joins Hearts Brighton defender Alex Cochrane has joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on loan for the 2021-22 season. The 21-year-old recently signed a contract extension with the Seagulls, having spent most of the previous campaign at Belgian First Division B side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo