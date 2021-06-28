Leeds United rumours: Whites on brink of £23.5m raid, Bielsa makes personal contact with defender
Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips will be hoping that he and his England teammates can book their place in the last eight of Euro 2020 when they face Germany on Tuesday evening.
The 25-year-old has been a key feature for the Three Lions so far, but while he has had plenty of messages from his colleagues at Elland Road, he is still yet to hear from Marcelo Bielsa himself.
"He's not been in touch personally," said the midfielder.
"I've had messages from different coaches at the club. Marcelo's the type of manager who likes to keep things non-contact, just when he sees you he speaks to you then."
Along with a deluge of messages from Leeds fans and supporters of other clubs, he's had some encouragement from the Elland Road dressing room before the biggest game of his career to date.
"I always get support from the lads," he said.
"They're very caring and loving when it comes to things like that and I've had lots of messages from various different team-mates. It's always nice."
Robin Koch will be part of Germany's squad on Tuesday evening, and he and Phillips have been in touch – but not to discuss the big game, when Leeds loyalties and friendships will be put on hold.
"I've had a bit of interaction," said Phillips.
"I've spoken to Liam [Cooper] during the group stages and I spoke to Robin as well but nothing to do with England-Germany, just personal reasons asking how he is and how he's getting on."
