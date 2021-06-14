Leeds United rumours: Whites plot summer raid for Rangers defender, Real Madrid target Elland Road ace

There have been times when supporters of the national side have questioned whether the Elland Road star has what it take to cut it at the highest level, but after his standout showing at Wembley, including an assist for Raheem Sterling's winner, few can argue with his spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “He was composed and quite obviously knew his role within what boss Gareth Southgate wanted him to do.

“Phillips looked unfazed and he is not a young man that we have seen necessarily look stressed when it comes to the questions that have been asked of him and it was exactly the same again.

“He played a very important role in the game and the outcome of the game and this is a very proud and respectful moment that he has managed to show in an England shirt.

“There was much discussion over whether it would be Declan Rice or Phillips starting or a mixture of both and what we saw from a dovetailing point of view fills you with a lot of hope going forward in the tournament.

“We may only be one game in but Phillips was composed and assured.

“Every single Leeds fan knows what Phillips is about and he showed what perhaps other people hadn't known about him.”

