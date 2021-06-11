Leeds United rumours: Whites plot summer raid for Serie A midfielder, Talks stall over Elland Road exit
Leeds United will be hoping for another successful summer in the transfer market.
Last year saw the Whites pull out all the stops to bring in a number of high profile signings, and the likes of Raphinha and Rodrigo have proven to be positive additions to Marcelo Bielsa's playing staff.
This summer could be as much about retaining talent as it is about bringing in fresh faces, and Leeds have made a good start in that respect by tying Tyler Roberts down to a new contract.
The youngster will be representing Wales at Euro 2020, and had been linked with a number of clubs prior to penning his extension.
The attacker has signed a new three-year deal in Yorkshire, and Leeds chief Victor Orta has been quick to praise the move.
“We are really pleased to see Tyler commit his future to Leeds United”, he said after Roberts had put pen to paper on a new contract recently.
“Ever since he joined the club, Tyler has grown to become a really influential member of the squad, making over 80 appearances.
“He is also a full Wales international with 14 caps and will be taking part in Euro 2020, which we hope will be a great experience for him.
“Tyler has continued to improve during his time at the club and still at a young age, I believe we have a lot more to see come from him in the future.”
We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below...