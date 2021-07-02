Leeds United rumours: Whites reignite interest in £20m summer raid, Club willing to sell Bielsa target

This time around, high praise has come from former England manager Fabio Capello, who has heaped plaudits on the 25-year-old for his performances for the Three Lions at this summer’s European Championships.

In particular, the Italian was quick to point out Phillips’ working relationship with West Ham star Declan Rice.

"Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are two phenomenal players, very different from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, who I coached," Capello told the Daily Mail.

"They are very functional in this England, they are two great midfielders who fight on every action.

"If England never concede a goal, they owe it to these two extraordinary guys, who even run into the locker room after every game! They are the secret of this great England.

"If the defence is iron, it is thanks to them because they protect their comrades."

Capello also hailed the Thorp Arch academy product's game but said joking comparisons to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo were wide of the mark.

"Phillips is not like Pirlo and he will never be," he added.

"He is a much faster and more aggressive player, of good quality but he is not Andrea's heir. He reflects a lot the tactical qualities of Marcelo Bielsa.

"At Leeds with Bielsa, Phillips has really grown a lot and today he is the best modern midfielder I have seen on the pitch - but no one should compare him to Pirlo."

