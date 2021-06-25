Leeds United rumours: Whites target wants PL move, Euro 2020 player set to hand in transfer request

Premier League match ball. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

After a man-of-the-match display in the Three Lions' opener against Croatia, he has managed to hang on to his place in the starting XI, and could feature again against Germany on Tuesday evening.

His efforts haven't gone unnoticed by his teammates either, with Jordan Henderson speaking out in praise of the man keeping him out of the team for the time being.

"Kalvin's a very good player, you've seen that in the games he's played not only for Leeds but for England " said the Liverpool captain.

"He's done fantastically well and he's a brilliant lad to have around.

"He's been a big player for us but we've got a lot of good players in midfield - Dec [Declan Rice], who's been brilliant, Jude [Bellingham], who's a fantastic talent who's done brilliantly this season and when he's come on, Mason [Mount], there's a lot of talented players in the midfield area so we keep pushing each other every day in training but we also get on really well off the field, which is important.

"Whatever team the manager decides to play I'm sure we'll give it absolutely everything and it will be the right balance within the midfield," he said.

"Kalvin's been a big part of that and he will be in the next game and throughout the tournament."

