Leeds United rumours: Whites to rekindle interest in English star, Liverpool plot raid for West Ham talent

The forward enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Whites, but is still determined to forced his way into the boss’ plans in the future, and is using the tournament to draw inspiration from some of the very best.

“Some games I’ll watch and just watch the strikers,” he said.

“I enjoyed watching Benzema, I was looking forward to seeing how he did back with France for the first time in a while. He’s so clever, so intelligent. Normal fans probably don’t pick up on the things a striker is doing, but when you look for it as a striker yourself.”

And his Euro disappointment has made him only more determined to make the dream come true.

“I’m really demanding,” he said.

“If I push to achieve something and I haven’t done it then I put more onus on myself to get there next time.

“Next time, hopefully for me, I want to try and get to the World Cup.

“This was my big thing this year.”

He knows it will take something even more special than what he achieved in 2020/21, but his mentality is always to try and do more.

“I’ve got to do what I can to try and replicate the season, in fact improve it because, for me, there needs to be that constant progression,” he said.

“What I did last year was obviously very good but I’ve got to build on it and improve. I want to do better.”

