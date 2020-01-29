Leeds United’s belief is restored after comeback win over Millwall - Mateusz Klich

Leeds United put their supporters through the wringer on Tuesday, but Mateusz Klich says if they maintain the performance levels shown in the 3-2 win over Millwall, all will be well.

The Whites dominated the ball at Elland Road, and carved out 28 chances. The problem was they conceded from a corner and a penalty before taking any of their own chances, scoring three times in 15 second-half minutes to pull off a thrilling comeback and return to the top of the Championship.

Patrick Bamford celebrates his second against Millwall (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Afterwards, coach Marcelo Bielsa talked about it being quite a normal Leeds performance, it was just the sequence of events which gave it such a dramatic feel.

“There are still a lot of games to go but I am sure if we are going to play like we played on Tuesday everything is going to be fine,” insisted midfielder Klich.

“I think the win was bigger in terms of getting our confidence back (than going top of the division after West Bromwich Albion’s defeat) because the table is very tight and a lot of teams are dropping points.

“We needed to get our confidence back and if we play like Tuesday we are not going to look at other teams.”

Patrick Bamford’s two goals and one for Pablo Hernandez showed the team’s fighting spirit at an anxious Elland Road.

“It was a bad start and we did it last year against Blackburn and Aston Villa so we are capable of nice comebacks but I would rather not do it again,” admitted Klich.

“We started really nervously and we lost the first goal very early and then a stupid penalty.

“Two-nil at home to Millwall in the first 20 minutes, it was a little bit of shock, but our reaction was great.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich (Picture: PA)

“I knew if we scored a first goal that we could win so we wanted to score as soon as possible.

“There is a lot of pressure from our fans because they want to win, especially at Elland Road, but we want to win as well.

“We had some chances in the first half. I had a great chance but the ball is on the M1!

“We need to score more goals and I am very happy for Patrick that he scored two and that Pablo scored. That’s the team I want to see.”