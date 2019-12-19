Leeds United's injury list starting to ease ahead of festive programme

Have your say

Leeds United's injury list is easing ahead of the busy Christmas period, but Adam Forshaw's long-standing hip problems are showing little sign of being solved.

READ MORE - How John Sheridan provided a bright spark in hard times for Leeds United



Tyler Roberts has not featured since injuring his hamstring at Reading in November

Liam Cooper is fit again after calf trouble but Marcelo Bielsa was giving no clues at to whether the centre-back will start at Fulham on Saturday.

Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton will be back in training next week.

Shackleton revealed earlier in the week that he is targeting the Boxing Day match at home to Preston North End for his return after a serious of muscle problems.

The Whites are at Birmingham City the Sunday after Christmas, then face Championship title rivals West Bromwich Albion on New Year's Day.

Roberts picked up a hamstring injury in the first half of November's 1-0 win at Reading, but according to Bielsa he is “healthy” now.

Questions about the fitness of central midfielder Forshaw have become a staple of Bielsa's press conferences in recent months but unfortunately definitive answers have not been.

The former Middlesbrough player has not featured since September's defeat at Charlton Athletic.

“Forshaw, there is no different information,” said Bielsa when asked this week.

Centre-back Cooper has only started in four of the last 12 Leeds matches.