Leeds United’s Jean-Kevin Augustin gets first run out for Under-23s

New recruit Jean-Kevin Augustin came through his first taste of Leeds United action and is expected to train as normal today, despite limping off seconds before half-time against Sheffield Wednesday Under 23s.

The Frenchman took a kick on the foot seconds before the break and had to receive treatment, before attempting to run it off.

He was still in some discomfort as the whistle went for half-time and didn’t reappear for the second half, but that was always the plan according to the club and they have no concerns over his fitness.

Augustin came close to finding the net on the half hour mark, running onto Charlie Cresswell’s long-ball and shooting across the face of goal, Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith tipping it wide.

It was a quiet afternoon otherwise for the loanee from RB Leipzig.

Leeds fans did get a glimpse of his pace and strength as he first chased a hopeful punt upfield and almost forced a defensive error, before bulldozing his way through two home players and seeing a shot from distance blocked.

He played his part in a number of promising Leeds attacks but, other than his 30th minute effort, had little in the way of chances and the game was goalless when he departed.

The manner of his exit caused concern and he received lengthy treatment before returning to his feet and requesting to rejoin the action, but referee Aaron Bannister immediately brought the first half to a halt.

Fellow new boy Ian Poveda, signed on a permanent deal from Manchester City towards the end of the transfer window, came on for the second half along with defender Gaetano Berardi, making his comeback from a calf injury, and Jamie Shackleton.

“He’s positive, he wanted to continue playing but we don’t want the players playing more than 45 minutes because they have to follow the normal process of the week with the first team,” said Corberan of the club’s new loanee striker.

“I think we use the Under-23 games to give minutes to first team players. A lot of first team players like Shackleton, Poveda, Augustin played. We tried to help them to take their levels that they have, they need game time.

“These games are perfect for them to continue playing to be ready as soon as possible to help the first team.”