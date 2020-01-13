Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips reacts to social media 'panicking and lies', Brentford chief's response to promotion talk, Barnsley's great escape continues - Championship winners and losers

We had two Yorkshire derbies in Leeds United's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday while Barnsley got the better of Huddersfield Town. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

1. L: Paul Cook The pressure on Cook intensified after a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol City means it is just one win in 15 games for Wigan. If there is any comfort, it is that the Latics are just two points from safety. Getty Buy a Photo

2. W: Barnsley The great escape is happening. Gerhard Strubers arrival has sparked a huge upturn in form from the Tykes, which leaves them just one point away from exiting the bottom three. It wasnt long ago since they were rock bottom! Getty Buy a Photo

3. L: Graeme Jones Jones and his players were booed off after the 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham - Lutons sixth defeat in seven matches. An honest Jones conceded he isnt doing a very good job but insists he isnt thinking about the sack. Getty Buy a Photo

4. W: Brentford The Bees moved to within six points of second place Leeds with a 3-1 win over West London rivals QPR. However, boss Thomas Frank is refusing to talk about promotion and instead just wants fans to dream. Getty Buy a Photo

View more