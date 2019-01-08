Leeds United’s O’Connor joins Bradford City on loan for rest of season

BRADFORD CITY have signed Leeds United defender Paudie O’Connor on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at Blackpool, but was recalled to Elland Road following the weekend defeat in the FA Cup to Arsenal.

O’Connor made ten appearances for the Seasiders and scored two goals.

One of those came against Premier League Gunners at the Emirates back in October as the third tier side lost 2-1, O’Connor later being sent off for a foul on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As O’Connor arrived at Valley Parade, Jim O’Brien was heading in the opposite direction after agreeing to cancel his short term-contract early to join League Two strugglers Notts County.

The 31-year-old featured 16 times for the Bantams after becoming manager David Hopkin’s first signing in September as a free agent.

His contract was due to run until next week, but the former Barnsley midfielder has now left.

“I would like to thank Jim for all of his efforts since arriving at the club last year,” said Hopkin.

“We made Jim an offer to stay with us until the end of the season, though he was looking for a longer-term option.

“Jim has battled through a couple of injury setbacks and has given his all for us.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to wish him the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Hull City have taken New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic on trial.

The 27-year-old, released by MLS side Toronto Whitecaps at the end of last season, trained with the Tigers yesterday as manager Nigel Adkins casts his eye over the Auckland-born player.

Marinovic has 24 international caps to his name and played in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.