Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford facing ban over Villa ‘deception’

LEEDS UNITED striker Patrick Bamford could be hit with a two-game ban after being charged by the Football Association for wrongly getting Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi sent off.

The 25-year-old has received the “successful deception of a match official” charge for the 72nd minute melee that followed Mateusz Klich’s controversial opening goal.

As players from both sides squared up to each other, Bamford threw himself to the floor despite no contact being made with El Ghazi, who was then sent off by referee Stuart Attwell.

El Ghazi, who had been facing a three-game ban for violent conduct, has had his red card rescinded. The FA have also chosen not to charge Conor Hourihane despite the former Barnsley midfielder striking Klich.

Bamford has until 6pm today to respond to the charge. If found guilty he will miss Sunday’s trip to Ipswich Town and the first leg of the play-off semi-finals.

Both United and Villa have been charged with failing to control their players.

Hoping to join Leeds in the play-offs are Middlesbrough.

Tonight could have a big say in that as Derby County travel to Swansea City looking to move three points clear of Tony Pulis’s side.

Victory would leave Derby with one foot in the play-offs thanks to a goal difference that is six superior to Boro’s, but Frank Lampard insists nothing will be decided until the final day.

Derby’s manager said: “It is not one more win (to clinch a play-off spot), I have to say that.

“On paper, for me, it is four points needed because that last day is going to be tense. Anything can happen in this league, so it is not over until it is over.

“Whatever happens West Brom on the weekend will have a lot on it.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday bring the curtain down on their own season at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Manager Steve Bruce admits big decisions will have to be made at Hillsborough once the final day is out of the way.

“We will fall short this season, but it has been some turnaround and they have done very well from where they were,” said the Owls’ chief. “Now it is a big summer ahead. Of course (this is the case) for any football club, not just our own. Some big decisions to be made.

“Because of the run and the level of performance there are one or two that I would have liked to see a little more of.”