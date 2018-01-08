Leeds United’s Saiz facing six-game ban after red card for spitting in Newport County loss

THE FA has confirmed that Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz will be hit with a six-match ban for spitting after his red card in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Newport County.

Saiz will be ruled out of United’s Championship season until the latter stages of next month unless Leeds successfully appeal the decision to send him off at Rodney Parade.

The 26-year-old was dismissed by referee Mike Dean in injury-time yesterday for spitting at Newport midfielder Robbie Willmott.

The clash between them came as Leeds prepared to kick-off seconds after Newport claimed a 2-1 win with an 89th-minute header from Shawn McCoulsky.

Saiz had been on the field for less than 15 minutes having taken to the field as a second-half substitute.

Dean’s match report was submitted to the FA this morning and the governing body told the YEP that Saiz would receive a statutory six-match ban, in line with regulations drawn up to punish spitting three-and-a-half years ago.

The penalty will force him to sit on the sidelines until at least United’s trip to Derby County on February 20. The club’s meeting with Hull City, scheduled for January 27, is due to be rearranged after Hull reached round four of the FA Cup.

Leeds have the right to challenge Saiz’s ban via a claim for wrongful dismissal but the likely loss of the talented Spaniard is a huge blow to head coach Thomas Christiansen, at a time when United’s fight for promotion is in the balance.

The club lie sixth in the table with a one-point advantage over Aston Villa. Saiz is set to begin his ban when Leeds travel to Ipswich Town this weekend.

Speaking after Saiz’s dismissal yesterday, Christiansen said: “I didn’t see it so I don’t know. If it’s right why he got the red card then it’s a problem but I believe that he didn’t do it.”