Leeds United sack manager Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United have tonight sacked head coach Thomas Christiansen

The Dane has parted company with the Elland Road club in the wake of Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Cardiff City, his 35th game in charge.

A run of six league games without a win left the club seven points adrift of the Championship play-offs and United have moved to replace Christiansen with 16 games of the season remaining and their promotion bid in the balance.

Christiansen was an unheralded appointment by Leeds in June, joining on a two-year deal after winning the Cypriot league title with APOEL.

United are expected to move quickly to replace him. Former England manager Steve McClaren was present in the directors box at Elland Road during Saturday’s game.