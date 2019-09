As usual, there's been lots of buzz and gossip going on behind the scenes in the second tier, as clubs look to hit the ground running this weekend. Scroll and click through the gallery to see all the latest news and rumours from the Championship.

1. Tigers take ex-Serie A striker on trial Hull City are understood to have taken ex-Palermo striker Norbert Balogh in on a trial period, before deciding whether to sign the free agent on a permanent deal. (The 72)

2. Cottagers battle Barcelona for wonderkid Fulham are said to be scrapping with the likes of Barcelona to land 15-year-old prodigy Joselito, who has been tearing it with Spanish third tier side Coria. (Sport Witness)

3. Potential owner readies Rams bid The son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett is set to be in talks to buy Derby County, with their current owner Mel Morris likely to demand 60m for the sale. (Daily Mail)

4. Magpies baulk at Bees' demands Newcastle United were apparently keen to land Brentford winger Said Benrahma, but could have been put off by the Bees lofty 30m valuation of their star. (HITC)

