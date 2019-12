Here, we've rounded up the latest second-tier gossip from around the web, so click and scroll through the pages to see which clubs are on the agenda...

1. QPR issue strong stance over Eze QPR manager Mark Warburton is poised for January interest in Tottenham and Crystal Palace-linked Ebe Eze, however insists any sale would be on the Rs terms. (West London Sport)

2. Everton cool interest in Cash The departure of Marco Silva means Everton have cooled their interest in Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash. (Daily Express)

3. Goalkeeper open to permanent Den switch Millwall loanee Bartosz Bialkowski is open to a permanent move to The Den and hopes the Lions and Ipswich Town can come to an agreement. (London News Online)

4. West Ham open talks with Boro star West Ham have opened talks with Middlesbrough over a return for goalkeeper Darren Randolph. Stoke Citys Jack Butland was under consideration. (90 min)

