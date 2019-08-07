Championship rumours

Leeds United set to announce signings, Barnsley risk blowing defender deal, Middlesbrough eye double swoop, Hull want transfer-listed defender - Championship deadline day rumours

Championship clubs have until 5pm today to secure last minute deals.

Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)

Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)
Derby County are have registered an interestin signing Brighton and Hove Albionstriker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)

Derby County are have registered an interestin signing Brighton and Hove Albionstriker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)
Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)

Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)
Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)

Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)
