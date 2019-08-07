Leeds United set to announce signings, Barnsley risk blowing defender deal, Middlesbrough eye double swoop, Hull want transfer-listed defender - Championship deadline day rumours

Scroll and click through the pages to see the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

1. Wigan eye last-minute deal at expense of Barnsley Wigan Athletic are in last-minute talks to sign to hijack Barnsley's move for Leeds United full-back Tom Pearce. (Football Insider)

2. Derby eye Premier League striker Derby County are have registered an interestin signing Brighton and Hove Albionstriker Jurgen Locadia. (Football Insider)

3. Late bid expected for Mooy Huddersfield Town face a battle to keep hold of Aaron Mooy with Brighton and Hove Albion plotting a late bid. (Football Insider)

4. Hull keen on transfer-listed defender Hull City remain keen on bringing Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who is free to leave after being transfer listed. (Sky Sports)

