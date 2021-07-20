Leeds United set to battle Spanish giants for Euro 2020 player, Whites lead race for EPL winger

The Whites have made four signings, including that of ex-Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo, but one deal that may fly under the radar a little is the permanent arrival of the 24-year-old.

The winger has been at Elland Road so long that it’s almost easy to forget that he was only on loan all this time, and securing his services on a full-time basis could prove to be a real coup.

That’s the view of Tony Dorigo too.

Speaking to the YEP, he said: "I think he's an absolute bargain and it's testament really to Jack and his attitude.

"There's no doubt when he first came that you could see good bits in him but he had to improve in various areas.

"Slowly but surely he has got that attitude to improve and I just love the way that he approaches things.

"I think that some of his control and dribbling has been superb and of course now he has added goals and assists to his game.

"I think if you look at the spread in the Premier League of someone who provides those goals and assists and how much they would cost, I think at £11m once again we have done great.

"He's a player that I love and who I think can keep chipping away and keep improving as well and for Junior Firpo he is absolutely ideal."

