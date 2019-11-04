Out in front with Sheffield United.

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City fly the flag in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

A PLETHORA of candidates were in consideration for our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with seven clubs represented.

Here are those who made the final cut. Please feel free to differ, as always. The formation is an attacking 3-4-3.

1. GOALKEEPER

Steve Ellis
freelance
2. DEFENDER

Getty
Getty
3. DEFENDER

Simon Hulme
jpimedia
4. DEFENDER

Tony Johnson
jpimedia
