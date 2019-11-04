Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City fly the flag in Yorkshire's Team of the Week
A PLETHORA of candidates were in consideration for our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with seven clubs represented.
Here are those who made the final cut. Please feel free to differ, as always. The formation is an attacking 3-4-3.
1. GOALKEEPER
Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)'Outstanding in the 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers and did not deserve to be on the losing side.
2. DEFENDER
Jordy De Wijs (Hull City).'Proved a colossus at the back as Hull repelled plenty of pressure en route to a head-turning victory at Craven Cottage.
3. DEFENDER
Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford City).'On a day when the Bantams' backline had to show their mettle against a lively Exeter side, Richards-Everton stood tall.
4. DEFENDER
Chris Schindler (Huddersfield Town).'Unflappable and solid and played his part in full as the Terriers registered a fourth clean sheet in six matches in an excellent away-day win at Brentford.
