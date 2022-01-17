There are two players apiece for Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as well with a Bradford City man also included. The latest line-up is in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) - Continued his fine season with an excellent performance to thwart an impressive Swansea side. What a signing Nicholls has proved to be.

LEADING THE WAY: Jack Harrison. Picture: Getty Images.

Defence

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) - Another smart summer capture, Pearson remained resolute and committed during strong second-half pressure from the Swans. Had a fine start to 2022.

Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) - On a big day for Wednesday, Hutchinson stood tall and helped himself to a goal into the bargain. Strong.

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) - Made an impressive return to the side for Leeds on a keynote afternoon in their season at West Ham. Did well against dangerman Antonio.

SETTLING IN: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Picture: Getty Images.

Midfield

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) - Produced the match-winning cross against Reading and once again proved to be Boro's go-to man. Enjoying a stellar breakthrough campaign.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) - Showed his undoubted pressure in the box and prowess in the air to grab two dramatic late goals to deliver a big result for Boro.

Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) - Dominated the midfield versus Plymouth and emphatically showed what he brings to the party when he is fully fit. Outstanding.

SOLID: Matty Pearson. Picture: Getty Images.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Sheffield Wednesday) - A constant menace throughout down the left for Plymouth and got on the scoresheet for the first time for the Owls with a lovely curler. Encouraging.

Attackers

Raphinha (Leeds United) - No stranger to this line-up, let's face it and showcased his wares for the umpteenth time. Made his mark against the Hammers.

Jamie Walker (Bradford City) - What a debut with the ex-Hearts player troubling Salford throughout and producing a very eye-catching first appearance in the claret and amber.

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) - Took home the match-ball and had one of the best afternoons of his career so far at West Ham. A big player for Leeds when he is right at it.