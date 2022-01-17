Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough dominate with Bradford City also represented - Team of the Week

LEEDS UNITED and Sheffield Wednesday lead the way with three nominations apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:45 am

There are two players apiece for Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as well with a Bradford City man also included. The latest line-up is in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town) - Continued his fine season with an excellent performance to thwart an impressive Swansea side. What a signing Nicholls has proved to be.

LEADING THE WAY: Jack Harrison. Picture: Getty Images.

Defence

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town) - Another smart summer capture, Pearson remained resolute and committed during strong second-half pressure from the Swans. Had a fine start to 2022.

Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) - On a big day for Wednesday, Hutchinson stood tall and helped himself to a goal into the bargain. Strong.

Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) - Made an impressive return to the side for Leeds on a keynote afternoon in their season at West Ham. Did well against dangerman Antonio.

SETTLING IN: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Picture: Getty Images.

Midfield

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) - Produced the match-winning cross against Reading and once again proved to be Boro's go-to man. Enjoying a stellar breakthrough campaign.

Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) - Showed his undoubted pressure in the box and prowess in the air to grab two dramatic late goals to deliver a big result for Boro.

Massimo Luongo (Sheffield Wednesday) - Dominated the midfield versus Plymouth and emphatically showed what he brings to the party when he is fully fit. Outstanding.

SOLID: Matty Pearson. Picture: Getty Images.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Sheffield Wednesday) - A constant menace throughout down the left for Plymouth and got on the scoresheet for the first time for the Owls with a lovely curler. Encouraging.

Attackers

Raphinha (Leeds United) - No stranger to this line-up, let's face it and showcased his wares for the umpteenth time. Made his mark against the Hammers.

Jamie Walker (Bradford City) - What a debut with the ex-Hearts player troubling Salford throughout and producing a very eye-catching first appearance in the claret and amber.

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) - Took home the match-ball and had one of the best afternoons of his career so far at West Ham. A big player for Leeds when he is right at it.

Manager/head coach - Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds United).

Yorkshire Post TeamMiddlesbrough
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise