Leeds United sign Jack Harrison permanently after three years on loan from Manchester City

The winger's most recent loan contained an option to buy for an undisclosed fee which Leeds have taken up after consolidating their place in the Premier League.

Harrison played an important part in that with eight goals and eight assists last season, so coach Marcelo Bielsa will be delighted to have retained his services

In all the 24-year-old has played 128 times for the Whites and were it not for the depth of attacking talent ENgland have in wide positions at present, he might well have played for his country too.

SIGNING: Jack Harrison has finally joined Leeds United permanently

Harrison was released by Manchester United as a youngster and began his senior career with Manchester City s feeder club New York City before moving to Eastlands. He never played for the Premier League side, though, loaned to Middlesbrough before he began his association with Leeds.

That is now due to continue for another three years after he signed a deal until 2024.