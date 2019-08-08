Leeds United sign 'one of the best young goalkeepers in France' as Illan Meslier joins from FC Lorient

Have your say

Leeds United have completed the signing of 'one of the best young goalkeepers in France' as Illan Meslier joins on loan from FC Lorient.

The 19-year-old was Lorient's number one last season, making 30 appearances for the Ligue 2 outfit and keeping 11 clean sheets as they finished sixth in the division.

Today he became the fifth loanee of the summer for Leeds, but he won't count towards the matchday limit because he's an international loan.

According to Goal journalist Benjamin Quarez, Meslier is a top prospect but lost his place at FC Lorient thanks to the arrival of a new boss who wanted a more senior man between the sticks.

"He's one of the best young goalkeepers in France," said Quarez.

"He played a lot of games last season with Mickaël Landreau, but he is young and the new coach in Lorient, Christophe Pélissier wanted a number one with more experience.

"So Lorient signed [26-year-old] Paul Nardi from Monaco."

Meslier has attracted attention of big clubs in the past.

Chelsea were said to be tracking his progress and Monaco made an offer for him, which Lorient rejected.

Quarez believes Meslier, who arrives at Leeds to provide back up to current number one Kiko Casilla, has real potential but needs regular football.

"Last summer, Monaco wanted Meslier and made an offer [€10m] which was refused by Lorient," he said.

"For me, Meslier has a lot of qualities.

"He is tall, good on his line, but he must progress further. And for that he need to play."