LEEDS UNITED have signed forward Oliver Sarkic from Benfica with the Whites turning the 20-year-old’s half-season loan into a permanent deal.

Sarkic has been a regular for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s so far this term and scored a penalty before setting up a goal for Romario Vieira in Thursday afternoon’s 4-3 win against Hull City at Thorp Arch.

The Montenegro youth international has now signed a deal with Leeds until June 2020 with United having the option to extend by a further year.