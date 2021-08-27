Leeds United snub deal for Tottenham international, Bielsa pulled plug on double Whites swoop

Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match ball. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Whites favourite will be in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra, and Poland, and the Three Lions boss has claimed that the games will provide Bamford with a chance to prove himself at the highest level.

"There was an opportunity for us in the forward areas," said Southgate.

"We were very pleased with what Ollie Watkins did at the end of last season, and now is an opportunity for Patrick as a number nine as well. His progress with Leeds has been excellent, it was a very close thing at the end of the last season with us, and this is a good chance for him to come back in."

Meanwhile, Elland Road chief Victor Orta, who helped to bring Bamford to Leeds, has congratulated the forward for finally getting the nod after a stellar 2020/21 campaign.

He said: "Today is a proud day for Patrick and his family and they deserve this.

"I first worked with Patrick when we signed him permanently whilst I worked at Middlesbrough and I’ve always been struck by what a good person he is, as well as a top player.

"Under Marcelo he has developed magnificently and I’m delighted that Gareth has rewarded his efforts with a call up to join Kalvin in the National team. More success is to come, I am sure."

