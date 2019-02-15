Leeds United spotted watching PSG star, Nottingham Forest ace nearing return, Norwich midfielder ruled out for Bolton clash - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the Friday evening Championship rumours from around the web:

Speculation of a Leeds United summer move for ex-Real Madrid forward Jese has fuelled after the Whites sent scouts to watch Real Betis' 3-3 draw with Rennes on Thursday evening in the Europa League. (Scouts in Attendance)

Reports this morning say Leeds came close to signing former PSG forward Jese but “there were ‘doubts’ about the short period of the stay in England”. (El Desmarque via Sports Witness)

Gaetano Berardi, Izzy Brown and Stuart Dallas are all expected to be in action for Leeds United’s U23s when they face Notts County this evening. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Mark Kent, the UK’s ambassador to Argentina, has tipped Marcelo Bielsa to become England manager in a few years. (Infobae - in Argentina)

Aston Villa target Harold Moukoudi, who rejected a £7m move to the club in the summer. has been linked with a move to Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Norwich City forward Steven Naismith, who is currently on loan at Hearts, is considering a move to the MLS when his contract expires in the summer. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic defender Efe Ambrose has officially joined Derby County until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. (Various)

Derby County’s defensive options have today been enhanced for the rest of the season with the signing of Efe Ambrose, subject to international clearance.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has revealed discussions with soon to be out-of-contract players will not take place until a "month to six weeks". (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest January signing Pele is stepping up his match fitness after featuring in the U23s 1-0 win over Sheffield United. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Birmingham City's battle to avoid a potential 12-point deduction will be heard in the final week of February, with a verdict expected before the end of the season. (Daily Telegraph)

Meanwhile, Blues goalkeeper David Stockdale has extended his loan at Coventry City until February 21, 2019. (Various)

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey has been ruled out of the Canaries clash with Bolton Wanderers this weekend with suspected ligament damage. (Various)

Swansea City boss Graham Potter is hopeful Oli McBurnie will return to action this week, however admits Wayne Routledge, Declan John and Nathan Dyer are doubts. (Wales Online)