1. L: James Linnington (Bristol City vs Charlton) The decision to send Famara Diedhiou off in the 86th minute left Lee Johnson questioning James Linnington and his team. Johnson claimed the fourth official opted to send the striker off, despite having the worst view.

2. W: Bristol City However, any anger from Johnson was spared when Josh Brownhill netted the winner in the seventh minute of injury time. The Robins manager was bizarrely asked by a club reporter if the win was better than sex...

3. L: Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough A draw didnt do any side favours, who remain in the bottom five. Worrying news for Boro fans is the absence of Darren Randolph with a thigh problem. And you must watch Ashley Fletchers miss sitter.

4. W: Hull City It was an outstanding result for Grant McCanns men - winning 2-1 at promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest. Jarrod Bowen responded to recent transfer talk with a goal, while Josh Magennis scored before getting sent off.

