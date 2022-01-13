Leeds United star Raphinha called up to Brazil squad for World Cup Qualifiers in January and February

Brazil have already booked their spot at this year's World Cup in Qatar but still have four qualifying games remaining.

Raphinha was first called up to the Seleção last autumn and has so far earned five caps, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazil are due to face Ecuador on January 27 at 9pm UK time and host Paraguay in the early hours on February 2.

That schedule is currently due to have no affect on Leeds, who face Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22 before travelling to Aston Villa on January 9.

However, the Whites could have their postponed games against Liverpool and Aston Villa rearranged during the prolonged break.

Both fixtures, which were originally due to be played at the end of December but were postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Leeds squad, have yet to be rearranged.

If the fixtures are scheduled during Brazil's games, Liverpool will be without midfielder Fabinho and goalkeeper Alisson Becker while Villa will be missing new loan signing Philippe Coutinho, with all three players named in the squad alongside Raphinha.