Leeds United star's agent 'provides major transfer update', Sheffield United 'launch' transfer move, major Liverpool and Manchester United update: Rumours

Have your say

All of the latest from Yorkshire and the Premier League.

The agent of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says that “no one knows any detailed clauses within any of my players' contracts", amid speculation of a release clause, with speculation surrounding interest from Premier League teams. (Various)

Reports in Greece suggest that Sheffield United will ‘step up’ their interest in Olympiakos midfielder Mady Camara. (Sports Witness)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will reportedly come under ‘greater scrutiny’ should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League this year. (The Telegraph)

Newcastle United are keen on a move for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who is currently playing in Turkey on a two-year loan deal at Trabzonspor. (Shields Gazette)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been offered a contract by Lazio, with the Frenchman a free agent at the end of the season. (Le10 Sport)

On-fire Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland reportedly told Manchester United boss that he would join the Red Devils in January, before backtracking and joining the German side. (Daily Mail)

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in the midst of a ‘battle’ to keep hold of goalkeeper Christian Walton, as his impressive form on loan at Blackburn Rovers has attracted interest from a number of Premier League teams. (Football Insider)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says that the squad would ‘welcome’ Philippe Coutinho back with open arms. (Various)

Real Madrid only value Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at £50m, as the Frenchman has just 16 months left on his contract. (Daily Mail)