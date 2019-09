However, there's plenty of time for all that to change dramatically, and second tier sides will be focusing hard on hitting the ground running after the international break. Scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the English second tier.

1. Forest defender backs side for promotion Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has claimed the club have a squad more than capable of achieving promotion, after going five matches without a defeat. (Nottingham Post)

2. Leeds United striker eyes fresh partnership Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has claimed that he and Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah could forge a solid strike partnership together, despite Marcelo Bielsa's preference to play just one centre forward. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

3. Three Yorkshire clubs tipped for relegation Barnsley and Wigan Athletic are the bookies' joint favourites to be relegated this season, while Hull City and Huddersfield Town are also both tipped to struggle. (Sky Bet)

4. Whites reject 'multiple' offers for starlet striker Leeds United are said to have rejected multiple loan offers for their teenage striker Ryan Edmondson over the summer. The youngster on his England U19 debut against Greece last night. (Football Insider)

