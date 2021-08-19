Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford signs a new five-year deal to dash Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of landing him

Deal me in: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford pictured with sporting director Victor Orta. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

The 27-year-old, who had been linked with a move to United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, is now contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2026 - with the peak years of his career to now arrive in a United jersey.

Bamford enjoyed a stellar first season in the top-flight with Leeds last term, netting 17 times in 38 appearances - with Harry Kane being the only English player to score more.

The former Middlesbrough forward has seen his career spectacularly progress to new heights under head coach Marcelo Bielsa since his £7m move from Teesside in July, 2018.

All told, Bamford has netted 43 times in 111 apperances for Leeds, with his performances having seen him propelled into the international reckoning with England - with the Grantham-born player narrowly missing out on a chance in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins named in the provisional squad instead.

But most shrewd observers believe it is a question of when not if Bamford receives his first senior England call-up and follows in the footsteps of team-mate Kalvin Phillips in being handed a cherished opportunity with the Three Lions.