Leeds United sweat over fitness of key man, Hull City chief fumes at referee while Tony Pulis proves his Middlesbrough critics wrong - Championship winners and losers

It was all happening in the Championship this weekend as the promotion picture took another dramatic turn.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining and action packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

Now four points above the drop zone after a 2-1 over Brentford, Royals boss Jose Gomes hit back at pundits who doubted their survival chances: "I don't think they prepared very well before giving their opinions."

After beating his old club Swansea 4-0 QPRs first win in seven Rangel allegedly gestured towards his pocket in reference to keeping PL-linked Daniel James quiet. He later justified his actions on Twitter. Worth a read

Preston slumped to a 4-1 defeat at West Brom, however they had the last laugh as boss Alex Neil ruled himself out of taking over at the Hawthorns by signing a new three-year contract at Deepdale. Manager > Points...

Villa lucky, Bristol City unlucky, or neither? TV pundit Liam Rosenior called out referee Scott Duncan after his decision to award Dean Smiths side a penalty in their 2-1 win, believing he was swayed.

He might have been breached in the end but Westwood reaped the plaudits on Saturday evening with a series of outstanding saves v Leeds, in particular, his save of the season contender to deny Tyler Roberts from point-blank range.

A 4-0 defeat at Derby and still no takeover as the financial crisis continues, Boltons future looks bleak on and off the pitch. It is because of the owner, Ken Anderson. What a shambles, though that is an understatement.

Pukki LOVES a late leveller. While there are suggestions that the league leaders are stuttering with two consecutive draws, Daniel Farke insisted he was happy with a point at Wigan thanks to Pukki (not for the first time).

A red card, a poor referee (says Chris Wilder), a 95th-minute equaliser and three points off 2nd it was all happening at Bramall Lane. Yet its injuries to Billy Sharp and Chris Basham that are set to prove the more damning.

Leeds are no doubt winners after Saturdays win over Sheffield Wednesday saw them take a big step towards promotion. Yet has it come at a cost? Those at the club are sweating over Liam Cooper, who injured himself in the warm-up.