Middlesbrough slipped into relegation trouble after the loss at Oakwell while Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a point at Birmingham City. Hull City and Huddersfield Town suffered defeat. Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another action-packed few days in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled this weekend:

1. L: Cardiff City The Bluebirds failed to go within three points of a play-off place as Stoke eased their relegation fears with a 2-0 win. To make matters worse, Cardiff will be without Lee Tomlin for 6-8 weeks due to a knee injury.

2. W: Lyle Taylor The Charlton Athletic striker received a fair amount of pelters from the travelling Luton fans, however responded in the best possible fashion as he scored a brace in a crucial 3-1 victory for the Addicks.

3. L: Hull City Grant McCanns men are yet to win since Jarrod Bowen departed and their 2-1 defeat to Preston puts them bottom of the form table. Its not looking good for Tom Eaves either, who left the KCOM Stadium in a protective boot.

4. W: Garry Monk and Pep Clotet After Monk refused to shake his former assistants hand in the pair's previous meeting, Clotet revealed they held clear the air talks ahead of Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesdays 3-3 draw at St Andrews.

