Leeds United 'switch attention' to Premier League frontman, Sheffield United star is a '£20m' target for Arsenal, Manchester United are 'rejected' by Lyon star: Rumours
Leeds United and Sheffield United both feature in today's roundup of rumours.
Leeds United have reportedly seen a deal worth £20m in total for Southampton man Che Adams rejected by the Premier League club, leaving them to consider how best to proceed in their hunt for a frontman. In other news, one of Sheffield United's heroes of the season is the subject of interest from Arsenal, and Manchester United receive more bad news after their Burnley defeat with a top striker refusing their advances. All that and more in today's roundup of rumours.
1. Dembele rules out move
Manchester United target Moussa Dembele has ruled out a move to Old Trafford, saying he will remain at Lyon until the end of the season. (Metro)