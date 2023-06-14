All Sections
Leeds United takeover latest: Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas want to invest in Whites

Leeds United could have three of the biggest names in golf investing in them.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 14th Jun 2023, 22:32 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 22:33 BST

Because at the US Open on Wednesday, Rickie Fowler revealed he is one of three top US golfers looking to invest in Leeds as part of the imminent takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

The American investment group are set to take charge of the club after agreeing a deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s controlling stake.

Fowler, along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, all of whom have been converted to the Elland Road cause by Matt Fitzpatrick’s Leeds-supporting caddie Billy Foster, is confident of being part of the deal.

Fowler told Sky Sports News: “There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds – myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth), so potentially we’ll be a part of it.

“It’s cool to have these opportunities. I know we’re looking into it, and it would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we’ll continue to root for Leeds.

“Obviously they got relegated but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game any of that (would be great). It’s called football over there, we call it soccer here but it’s a massive sport and I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the states.

“Since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have the true appreciation until (I get to) be there and feel that energy.”

Golfer Rickie Fowler of the United States wants to invest in Leeds United (Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Golfer Rickie Fowler of the United States wants to invest in Leeds United (Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Leeds confirmed that a deal had been reached with 49ers Enterprises last week, despite being forced back to the negotiating table in the wake of their relegation to the Championship.

The American group, also the owner of San Francisco 49ers, has been a majority shareholder in Leeds since 2018 and increased its stake to 44 per cent in 2021, with the option of buying Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent before January 2024.

Additional reporting PA News Agency

Buying in to Leeds United? Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States (Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Buying in to Leeds United? Jordan Spieth of the United States and Justin Thomas of the United States (Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
