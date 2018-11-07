Leeds United target flattered by interest, Sheffield United in four-man chase for winger, Aston Villa and Derby battle it out for Chelsea hot prospect - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is planning a reunion with Brentford left-back Yoann Barbet but will have to hold off competition from Stoke City. (Football Insider)

West Bromwich Albion want to prioritise moves for a left sided centre-back and a dynamic box-to-box midfielder in January. (Birmingham Live)

Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Sheffield United target Ronan Curtis admits the clubs linked with him are "big clubs" but insists he wants to stay Portsmouth, claiming he is now a "Pompey lad". (iNews)

Aston Villa and Derby County are preparing a fresh loan move for Chelsea's hot prospect Ethan Ampadu. Both clubs have a connection to the Blues in Frank Lampard and John Terry. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield United are said to be one of four Championship clubs interested in signing Lincoln City winger Harry Anderson. Norwich City, Blackburn and Preston are among the other clubs linked. (Football Insider)

Jay Fulton has joined Joe Rodon as the latest player to commit his future to Swansea City with Connor Roberts and Matt Grimes talks ongoing. (Wales Online)

Queens Park Rangers have completed the double signing of youngsters Lewis Walker and Charlie Rowan following their releases from Derby County and Watford, respectively. (Various)