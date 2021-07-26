Leeds United target in contract update, Absent player jets in to seal Elland Road switch

The Whites are just a couple of weeks away from kicking off their new Premier League campaign, and defender Liam Cooper has revealed that the Argentine boss is doing everything in his power to ensure that his players are ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“We're enjoying it. As everyone can imagine, it is tough," Cooper explained over pre-season so far.

"The boys have had a good rest but come back and hit the ground running. They’ve stuck to their programmes in the off-season and yeah, we’re fit. The manager is always wanting us to be fitter, but everyone is in great shape to be fair.

“I think it is always essential to be in top shape, that’s the way the football world is nowadays."

United will travel to Nethermoor Park before games against Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Real Betis later this week as pre-season kicks into gear.

An outing at Ajax also awaits ahead of next month's highly-anticipated opening day clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“The international lads have been coming back in dribs and drabs, the better they did in the tournament the later they come back," Cooper added.

“We’re ready to go, the manager wants his squad together so we can work on what we need to put right from last season, so we’re looking forward to it.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Jones set for exit? Manchester United could let Phil Jones leave on a free transfer this summer. Newcastle United, Burnley, and Brighton could all pounce. (90min) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

2. Muto in exit talks Yoshinori Muto is in advanced talks to leave Newcastle United for Greek club Aris Thessaloniki. (Sportime) (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Buy photo

3. Liverpool enquire about Neto Liverpool have made an enquiry about the availability of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto. (90min) (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ANDREW COULDRIDGE Buy photo

4. Hammers lead Larsen race West Ham are in pole position to sign Jens Stryger Larsen after lodging a firm approach for the Udinese star. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Tallis - Pool Buy photo