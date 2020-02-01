Leeds United target 'seals' £25m London move, AC Milan 'wanted' Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff, Manchester United 'finally' land striker: Rumours

Have your say

A reported Leeds United target finally made the move to the Premier League on deadline day.

Jarrod Bowen has signed for West Ham United. The forward signed from Hull City, and was also a target for Leeds United, Newcastle United and Sheffield United. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur did want to bring Gareth Bale in, yet they were forced to give up due to Bale’s astronomical wages. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United backed away from a deal for Joshua King of Bournemouth after the Cherries demanded £40m to land him. (Sky Sports)

AC Milan and Inter Milan both want to sign Newcastle United man Matty Longstaff in the summer in a shock move. (The Times)

Former Liverpool man Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund. (Various)

Manchester United completed a shock move for former Watford striker Odion Ighalo before the 11pm deadline. (Various)

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock has revealed that he was sounded out about the possibility of signing John Fleck from the Blades whilst manager of Cardiff City. (Sheffield Star)

Newcastle United made a shock £45m bid for Lille midfielder Boboukary Soumare earlier in the window according to Steve Bruce. The bid was accepted, but the player wasn't keen. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion had several bids turned down for Ipswich Town man Armando Dobra. (East Anglian Daily Times)