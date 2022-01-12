Leeds United: The contract situation of every player as talks continue with Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha

Adam Forshaw is the only player in Marcelo Bielsa's side set to be out of contract this summer although reports have revealed how the club are confident of securing the midfielder's future by the end of the next week.

The former Brentford midfielder has produced a number of fine displays since returning from a long and frustrating injury lay-off.

"I'd love [to stay at Leeds]," he said in December when addressing his contract situation.

"My kids are in pre-school, we've loved it, I've never enjoyed living somewhere as much as I've enjoyed living here and I've had a torrid time on the pitch, so that says a lot about the people and the area and what I think of the place.

"I'm just enjoying playing again and see what the future holds. I hope [to stay], I don't know. It's not up to me. I just want to keep playing, stay in the team and help them climb up the table."

That would leave zero senior players without a deal come the end of the season while just four players will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2023.

The Whites are also reportedly in discussions with star players Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha about improving their deals at Elland Road.

Both players have been the subject of numerous transfer rumours but their contract situation does leave Leeds in the position to command a sizeable fee for their signatures if the decision is made for either player to leave Elland Road.

Below, is the contract status of every Leeds United player who has made a senior appearance for the club this season.

