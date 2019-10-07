Leeds United to appeal against sending-off

Leeds United have confirmed that they will today appeal Gaetano Berardi’s controversial red card against Millwall.

Berardi was sent off after 14 minutes at The Den on Saturday, referee James Linington deciding the defender had not only fouled Tom Bradshaw in the area, but denied a goal-scoring opportunity without making an attempt to play the ball.

Replays appear to suggest there was little if any contact between the players.

Leeds are also likely to point to Kalvin Phillips’s proximity to the striker at the moment he hit the turf.

Jed Wallace fired home the spot-kick and 10-man Leeds went on to lose 2-1, despite dominating possession.

On Saturday evening, Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani Tweeted his anger at ‘wrong decisions’ costing Leeds.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa refused to criticise the referee but did highlight three important decisions in the game, including a Leeds penalty appeal of their own when Jack Harrison went down in the Millwall area.

Bielsa said: “There were three important situations in the match. The penalty, the red card and the next situation with Harrison.

“Those three actions you can judge it, watch it on the television. I prefer to analyse the game and not what the referee did.”

It was the eighth red card of Berardi’s Leeds United career and the fourth time Linington has sent off a Leeds player.

Should the appeal fail, Bielsa’s defence will be without injured club captain Liam Cooper and Berardi when Birmingham City visit Elland Road after the international break.

Millwall began life after Neil Harris by ending their eight-game wait for a Championship victory.

The Lions, who had first-team coach Adam Barrett in charge following Harris’s decision to stand down as manager earlier in the week, went in front thanks to Jed Wallace’s early penalty, which saw Berardi dismissed.

Wallace dispatched the penalty into the top left-hand corner for his third goal in five games against the Yorkshire side.

Bradshaw’s second goal in two games, and first goal at home for the club, then doubled the lead.

Ezgjan Alioski reduced the deficit in the first minute of the second period, but the hosts held on to record their first league victory since August and a ninth win in their last 11 home games against Leeds.

The three points sees the Lions climb to 15th in the Championship, while Leeds drop down to fifth.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Murray Wallace, Jed Wallace, Leonard (Williams 28), Molumby, Ferguson, Thompson (Bodvarsson 80), Bradshaw. Unused substitutes: Smith, Pearce, Mahoney, O’Brien, Sandford.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, White, Berardi, Alioski, Phillips (Roberts 76), Helder Costa (Douglas 46), Klich, Dallas, Harrison, Bamford (Nketiah 62). Unused substitutes: Miazek, Davis, Clarke, Gotts.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).