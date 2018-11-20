Leeds United to revisit summer transfer, Middlesbrough battle Italian clubs for midfielder, Hull City takeover latest plus updates on Aston Villa and Derby - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are prepared to revisit a deal for Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale in January, who has been frozen out at St Andrew's and sent on loan to Southend United. (LeedsLive)

Stoke City almost signed Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson before his move to the Reds last summer - according to the player. (Open Goal - YouTube channel)

Meanwhile, Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam wants to leave on loan in January and has cited former club Rangers as his preferred destination. (Daily Record)

Middlesbrough will face competition for Serie A trio Torino, Parma and Udinese for 17-year-old midfielder Stephane Cueni. Cueni has represented Switzerland at various youth levels and currently plies his trade at FC Lausanne-Sport. (Calciomercato)

Bristol City could face competition from Middlesbrough for Sunderland top scorer Josh Maja, who have been watching the 19-year-old this season. (Sunday Times)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who has been linked with a return to Aston Villa, is reportedly being eyed by Serie A giants AC Milan. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Villa have tied down promising youngster Lewis Brunt to his first professional contract. Brunt was involved with the first team during pre-season and was handed a cameo off the bench against Kidderminster Harriers. (BirminghamLive)

Hull City owners Assem and Ehab Allam remain hopeful of completing a takeover inside the next month after a consortium led by former chairman Paul Duffen recently concluded a period of due diligence. (HullLive)

West Bromwich Albion have opened up talks with highly-rated academy product Rekeem Harper over a new contract. The 18-year-old made his Championship debut off the bench in the 4-1 victory over Leeds and has played every minute of Albion’s three Carabao Cup matches. (Express & Star)

Derby County are being linked with Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon. The 24-year-old helped Fulham achieve promotion to the Premier League last season. (Yahoo Sports)