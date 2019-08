Here are the latest batch of Championship rumours from around the web. Scroll and click through the pages to see who our clubs and some of their second-tier counterparts have been linked with:

1. Williams to join Robins in 'next 48 hours' Bristol City are set to sealthesignature ofreleased Everton defender Ashley Williams on a one-year deal in the next 48 hours. (Football Insider)

2. Fulham negotiate sell-on clause Fulham will allow forward Rui Fonte to join Braga on a free transfer, however have negotiated a 30% future sell-on fee in his contract. (A Bola)

3. Luton failed in O'Nien bid Luton Town witnessed a bid for versatileSunderland star Luke O'Nien turned down earlier in the summer. (Roker Report)

4. Ex-Terrier tempted by vacant role Former Huddersfield Town midfielderGiorgos Donis has admitted he would find it difficult to turn down the vacant Terriers managerial role. (The Sun)

