Leeds United to TERMINATE player deal as Marcelo Bielsa falls behind in race for Liverpool star and Sheffield United hijack Whites deal

The January transfer window is fast approaching with Championship clubs eyeing deals. Here's the latest transfer news from around the web:

Sheffield United want to sign Norwegian midfielder Emil Bohinen from Stabaek. The 20-year-old - who is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lars Bohinen - has also held talks with Leeds United. (Teamtalk)

Bristol City will consider a move for Peterborough midfielder Marcus Maddison if they lose captain Josh Brownhill. (TEAMtalk)

West Ham are considering whether or not to make a move for Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen when the transfer window reopens in January (The Sun)

Preston North End are set to target Peterborough United forward Ivan Toney in the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Derby County, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a January move for Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox. (Derbyshire Live)

West Ham are willing to pay up to £3million in order to re-sign Darren Randolph. (The Guardian)

Celtic are plotting a loan offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes in the January transfer window. (The Scottish Sun)

Leeds United have agreed to terminate the contract of youth midfielder Connor Leak-Blunt (Football Insider)

Leeds United have fallen behind in the race to sign highly-rated Liverpool youngster. (Rhian Brewster)